Hogs dominate Troy in Chelsea Dungee's return to Fayetteville

Arkansas improves to 9-0 behind 19 points from Samara Spencer

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women remained perfect on Thursday night, moving to 9-0 with a 87-70 win over Troy. Razorback great Chelsea Dungee returned to Bud Walton Arena as an assistant with the Trojans.

Five different Razorbacks were in doublep-figures, with Samara Spencer pouring in a game high 19 points. Erynn Barnum finished with 18 points, going 8-9 from the field.

Nine wins is the most of any division one program in the country.

Despite getting rebounded 20-5 on the offensive glass, Arkansas made up for it by shooting near 50% from the field. The defense held the Trojans to just seven points in the second quarter.

Arkansas is back at action on Sunday when the Hogs host Oral Roberts at 2 p.m.