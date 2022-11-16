Hogs dominate South Dakota St. in 500th game at Bud Walton Arena

#9 Arkansas defeats the Jackrabbits and will head to the Maui Invitational 3-0.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday, the #9 Arkansas men's basketball team finished its season opening homestand 3-0 with a 71-56 win over South Dakota State. The Hogs led for the entire game.

It was the 500th men's basketball game played at Bud Walton Arena and with the win Arkansas improves to 409-91 on their home court.

Custom kicks from @EricPMusselman to celebrate 500 games at BWA pic.twitter.com/1eBFz1tG5A — #10 Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 17, 2022

For the third straight game to begin the season, Ricky Council led the Hogs in points. Council had 19 points on 8-12 shooting. Arkansas had four players in double-figure scoring with Devo Davis, Trevon Brazile and Jordan Walsh all filling up the stat sheet.

The Razorback defense was at it again forcing South Dakota St. to turn the ball over 20 times for 23 points. Arkansas shot 46% from the field and went 7-22 from beyond the arc.

Leading by 30 plus, Eric Musselman was able to clear the bench with twelve different Razorbacks seeing game action. Arkansas had 23 points from its bench.