Arkansas inches closer to SEC title with road win over the Commodores.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Arkansas baseball team is one win away from clinching at least a share of the SEC title after Thursday's 8-2 win over #12 Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks have now won nine of their last ten SEC games.

The Hogs struck for four runs in the first inning on just one hit. The Commodores comitted two errors, walked three and hit a batter. Brady Slavens provided the big blow with a two run home run.

Absolutely destroyed that ball pic.twitter.com/TUj0lbLiNU — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 18, 2023

Caleb Cali and Peyton Holt also provided RBI hits in the win. Jared Wegner made his first start since April 11th, he was hit by a pitch twice but stayed in the game.

Peyton Holt loves to do damage pic.twitter.com/WdJRJayCJi — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 19, 2023

Hagen Smith was back on the bump, allowing two earned runs in five innings of work.

Will McEntire replaced Smith and get the Vanderbilt offense scoreless over the final four innings.

The Razorbacks have a chance to clinch at least a share of the SEC title with a win on Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.