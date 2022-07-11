FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, the #10 Arkansas men's basketball team dominated Fordham, 74-48 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Razorbacks defense was at it again, forcing 30 turnovers for 30 points. For the second game in a row Ricky Council IV led the team in points with 15.
Jordan Walsh had twelve points and Anthony Black had ten, scoring in double-digits for the first time in their careers. Trevon Brazile poured in eight points with seven rebounds.
The Hogs shot 46% from the field, but went just 2-16 from beyond the arc.
The Hogs are back in action Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena to host South Dakota.