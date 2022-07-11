x
Razorbacks

Hogs cruise past Fordham; improve to 2-0

Ricky Council leads the Arkansas offense, again in victory over Rams.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, the #10 Arkansas men's basketball team dominated Fordham, 74-48 to improve to 2-0 on the season. 

The Razorbacks defense was at it again, forcing 30 turnovers for 30 points. For the second game in a row Ricky Council IV led the team in points with 15.

Jordan Walsh had twelve points and Anthony Black had ten, scoring in double-digits for the first time in their careers. Trevon Brazile poured in eight points with seven rebounds.

The Hogs shot 46% from the field, but went just 2-16 from beyond the arc. 

The Hogs are back in action Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena to host South Dakota. 

