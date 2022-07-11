Ricky Council leads the Arkansas offense, again in victory over Rams.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, the #10 Arkansas men's basketball team dominated Fordham, 74-48 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The Razorbacks defense was at it again, forcing 30 turnovers for 30 points. For the second game in a row Ricky Council IV led the team in points with 15.

Jordan Walsh had twelve points and Anthony Black had ten, scoring in double-digits for the first time in their careers. Trevon Brazile poured in eight points with seven rebounds.

The Hogs shot 46% from the field, but went just 2-16 from beyond the arc.

WHEN PIGS FLY pic.twitter.com/sxj48zmi6o — #10 Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 12, 2022