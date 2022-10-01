Hogs comeback attempt falls short in loss to #2 Alabama

Arkansas scores 23 unanswered but it's not enough to take down the Tide.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the 16th straight game the Arkansas football team lost to Alabama. Trailing 28-0 the Razorbacks would rattle off 23 unanswered points but it wasn't enough to take down the Tide.

The Hogs fall to 1-2 in SEC with a road trip to Mississippi State on the horizon.

FIRST QUARTER:

Alabama took the opening drive of the game into the redzone. On the cusp of scoring, Dwight McGlothern came away with his third interception of the season.

It was the Hogs first turnover in three weeks.

Alabama would respond on its next drive with Young hitting Kobe Prentice for a 53-yard score. Young had 93 passing yards on the Tide's first two series.

Alabama struck again on the next drive. On third down in its own territory, Young found Isaiah for a 53-yard pass. The Alabama quarterback would run it in himself on the next play to make it 14-0.

The Razorbacks had just four passing yards in the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER:

The Hogs first promising drive of the afternoon ended in a turnover. After a ten-yard rush freshman Rashod Dubinion lost the football and the Tide recover.

Bryce Young would leave the game early in the quarter with a shoulder injury. Backup quarterback Jalen Milroe was thrown into action and immediately contributed.

Starting his first drive deep in Arkansas territory, Milroe ran for a touchdown to push the Alabama lead to 21-0.

Milroe would continue to show out on the next drive. The sophomore quarterback led a ten play, 59-yard drive ending with a JoJo Earle touchdown. The Tide were in complete control with a 28-0 lead.

The Arkansas offense would break through right before the half. The Hogs marched down the field on a nine play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Ketron Jackson touchdown reception. It was Jackson's touchdown in as many weeks.

Alabama took a 28-7 lead into halftime.

THIRD QUARTER:

The two teams traded punts to begin the second half, but then Arkansas would inch a bit closer.

The Hogs drove 78 yards down the field capped off by an AJ Green 13-yard touchdown run. With 7:47 to play in the third the Razorbacks were within two touchdowns.

Right after the touchdown, Sam Pittman called for the onside kick and the Hogs recovered.

RULING IS STANDS.



Arkansas would go right down the field but would stall in the endzone. The lead was trimmed to eleven.

The defense would shut down the tide and force a punt. A botched snap set up the Razorbacks on the Tide four-yard line. Rocket Sanders would run for a touchdown on the next play, but the two point conversion was no good.

Arkansas scored 23 unanswered points and trailed by just five points headed into the fourth quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER:

Milroe would begin the final frame with a 77 yard run to set Alabama up in the redzone. Jase McCellan would punch in the touchdown to push the Tide's lead back to twelve points.

On the first play of the next drive Jahmyr Gibbs ran a 72-yard touchdown and that would put an end to the Hogs comeback attempt.