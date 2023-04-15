Hogs clinch series victory over #16 Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The #5 Diamond Hogs took down #16 Tennessee, 6-3 for the second straight day to clinch a series victory over the Volunteers. Arkansas has won nine of its last ten games against Tennessee.
The Razorbacks haven't lost a series to the Volunteers since 2005 and haven't lost a home series since 1995.
With Arkansas trailing 1-0 in the second Jace Bohrofen homered for a fourth straight game. His tenth of the season was a two run shot to give the Hogs the lead.
The Hogs would score their six runs on just four hits. Ben McLaughin and Kendall Diggs both provided RBI hits in the win.
Will McEntire would preserve the lead allowing just two earned runs in the six innings of work.
Freshman Gage Wood would hold the Volunteers scoreless over the final three frames to finish off the victory.
Arkansas and Tennessee will wrap up their three game series on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.