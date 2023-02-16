Hogs can't hang with Tennessee in blowout loss

Lady Vols push Arkansas back under .500 in SEC with three games to go.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout on Thursday night, falling to Tennessee 87-67. The Razorbacks fall under .500 in SEC play with three regular season games to play.

Tennessee started the game on a 7-0, extended 14-2 run. The Lady Volunteers led by as many as 22 in the first half and took a 44-22 lead into the locker room.

The Hogs were dominated on the boards, 31-10. Arkansas shot just 26% from the field. Former Fayetteville Purple Dog, Jasmine Franklin, had five first half points. Erynn Barnum had nine of the Razorbacks 22 points.

Ya know, not our best half of the year pic.twitter.com/Hot6rwPJqN — Razorback WBB (@RazorbackWBB) February 17, 2023

Arkansas would play better in the third quarter outscoring the Lady Vols, 25-22. The deficit was still to much to overcome in the fourth as the Hogs fall for the second time in the last three games.

Barnum would finish tied for a game high 25 points.