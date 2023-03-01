x
Razorbacks

Gymbacks upset #8 LSU in front of sold out crowd

In the program's first ever sold out meet at Barnhill Arena the Arkansas gymnastics team took down #8 LSU.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in program history Barnhill Arena was sold out for an Arkansas gymnastics meet. The Gymbacks certainly gave the crowd a show by upsetting #8 LSU, 197.475-197.250. 

Bentonville graduate Lauren Williams continued to dominate vault with a 9.925. Cami Weaver put together a 9.875.

The Hogs then put together a season high score of 49.350 on bars. Norah Flatley led the team with a 9.925. The team would mimic that effort on beam thanks to a 9.900's from Flatley and Cally Swaney. The 49.250 was also a season high.

The Razorbacks went into the night's final routine with a chance to pull off the upset. The Hogs would do exactly that with Leah Smith leading the way with a 9.950. Williams was second on the team with a 9.925.

It was the Razorbacks first SEC of the season and best score of the season. Arkansas is back at Bud Walton Arena next Friday to host Florida. 

