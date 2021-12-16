Gymbacks to use 2022 season to give back to their community

Arkansas will use each month of the season to give back to a charity the team is passionate about

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — During the 2022 season the Arkansas gymnastics team will look to make a difference in the community. For each month the team will giving back to a charity they are passionate about.

The idea was created by senior Maggie O'Hara and Bailey Lovett. The two were inspired by football player Cam Little who donated to an Autism foundation for every field goal he made this season.

The two brought the idea to head coach Jordyn Wieber and then got the whole team involved. They will be donating money to the charities of their choosing with each stuck dismount of routine of 9.9 or better.

January - Cancer Patients

February - Veterans and Domestic Abuse Survivors

March - Individuals with disabilities

Postseason - Athletes with disabilities

So excited to use this season to make a difference in our community! ❤️🐗 pic.twitter.com/EwxPL7zha9 — Maggie O'Hara (@ohara_mags) December 11, 2021