Gymbacks put up season high score at #7 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — The Arkansas gymnastics team put up a season high score in Friday's loss to #7 Auburn, 197.500 -196.575.

Norah Flatley won the all-around title last Friday against Alabama and began her night with a 9.9 on bars. The Hogs had their best bar routine of the season afte struggling last week, scoring a 49.225.

Lauren Williams would deliver a 9.875 on vault to continue her hot start to the season. The Razorbacks were keeping pace with the Tigers headed into the final two events.

Williams and Flatley both put 9.9 scores together on floor. The Gymbacks would head into beaming trailing 147.950-147.850.

Despite a 9.950 from Cami Weaver, the Hogs would struggle on beam and the Tigers pulled away to take the meet. It was still a season high score for Arkansas.

Suni Lee would take the all-around time for Auburn.