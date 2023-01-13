Gymbacks fall to Alabama in home opener

Norah Flatley wins all-around title in Razorbacks first home meet of 2023

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — In the first Arkansas gymnastics meet of the season the Gymbacks would have many strong routines, but would ultimately fall to #7 Alabama 196.475-195.625.

After sharing the vault title in the first meet of the season both Cami Weaver and Norah Flatley picked up where they left off with scores of 9.825 and 9.900 respectively.

The Razorbacks would struggle on bars, but Jensen Scalzo helped anchor the group with a 9.900, Flatley would mimic that score.

Arkansas put together its best routines of the night on beam. Flatley had another 9.900, while Weaver and freshman Cally Swaney both scored a 9.875.

Bentonville grad Lauren Williams would score a 9.9 on floor. Flatley would finish with 9.875 a to win the all-around title with an overall score of 39.575.

Arkansas is back in action next Friday at Auburn, that meet will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.