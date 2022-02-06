Gymbacks defeat Southeast Missouri in Sunday matinee

No. 13 Arkansas posted its second-highest score of the season in the victory.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 13 Arkansas gymnastics was originally slated to host West Virginia on Friday.

When inclement weather cancelled that meet, that led to the Gymbacks hosting Southeast Missouri on Sunday at Barnhill Arena.

Arkansas made the most of the Sunday matinee, defeating SEMO by almost a full three points, winning 197.050-194.150. That score marks the Gymbacks' second-highest of the season.

The 13th ranked Gymbacks got off to a hot start on vault. It was their second best apparatus of the meet, as Kennedy Hambrick got the high mark for Arkansas posting a 9.925.

Over on the uneven bars, Arkansas scored a 49.050 thanks to two scores of at least 9.9. First it was Jensen Scalzo reaching that mark with a 9.900.

Then the last one up was senior Sarah Shaffer, delivering the highest score of the rotation with a 9.925.

On the balance beam... Amanda Elswick went second with a huge score of 9.95. Then, Hambrick went on to deliver the highest score, a 9.975. It marked a career high for her on beam. Hambrick actually posted the highest mark on three of the four rotations.

But the all-around victory Sunday was claimed by freshman Leah Smith... She earned a career-high 9.875 on floor exercise, part of a 49.550 effort for Arkansas that is a season-best for the Gymbacks.