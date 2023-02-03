Gymbacks break program attendance record in return to Bud Walton Arena

11,031 fans packed BWA in Razorbacks lose to #2 Florida.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas gymnastics team made its return to Bud Walton Arena and once again made history. The 11,031 fans in attendance were the most ever at a Razorback gymnastics meet.

It's the second straight year the team broke an attendance record at Bud. This comes just a week after the program broke the attendance record at Barnhill Arena.

Two meets in Bud. Two new attendance records.



Razorback Nation, you are simply the best. 🐗❤️ pic.twitter.com/nWMYB9ENG0 — Arkansas Gymnastics 🐗 (@RazorbackGym) February 4, 2023

The Hogs fell to #2 Florida, but put up a great score of 197.400.It was the team's second highest score of the season. The Gymbacks highlight of the night came on beam, putting up the fourth highest score in program history.

Arkansas is back in action at the Metroplex Challenge in Texas next weekend.