Gymbacks begin season with win over Ohio St.

Arkansas improves to 4-0 all-time in series with Buckeyes.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 11th ranked Arkansas gymnastics team opened its season in victorious fashion Friday at Barnhill Arena. The Gymbacks defeated No. 22 Ohio State 195.450 to 195.025

The Gymbacks started the meet a little shorthanded, announcing five athletes would miss the meet due to health and safety protocols.

Due to health and safety protocols, Kalyxta Gamiao, Abby Johnston, Frankie Price, Leah Smith and Cami Weaver will be unavailable for tonight's competition.

Arkansas led 49.075 to 48.175 after the first rotation, which saw the Razorbacks on vault and the Buckeyes on bars.

Amanda Elswick had the highest vault score for Arkansas with a 9.850.

The Hogs held onto the lead after the 2nd rotation, up 98.300 to 98.150. Kennedy Hambrick delivered the high score on that rotation for Arkansas with a 9.850.

Arkansas was still in the lead after the third rotation, 146.350 to 146.125. The Buckeyes were on floor exercise while the Hogs were on balance beam. Elswick, Hambrick and Makenzie Sedlacek tied for the team-high with a score of 9.825.

Bailey Lovett closed the meet in emphatic fashion for the Gymbacks on floor exercise, delivering a 9.875 to punctuate the win for Arkansas.