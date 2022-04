Hogs clinch a spot in the Sweet 16 with strong performance in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — On Thursday, Arkansas gymnastics advanced to its second straight regional final. The Hogs put a strong score of 196.925 to finish second in a group of four.

1. Oklahoma: 198.175

2. Arkansas: 196.975

3. Arizona: 196.800

4. Arizona State: 196.600

This is the second straight season the Razorbacks have advanced to the Sweet 16.

Arkansas will take on Oklahoma, Minnesota and Cal in Saturday's Regional Final.