Gymbacks Add Sirena Linton for 2024 Season

Linton has spent the past four seasons at the University of Arizona, where she has competed in every meet for the Gymcats since 2021, primarily on bars and beam.

The Arkansas gymnastics team is already gearing up for the 2024 slate and has bolstered its roster with the addition of graduate transfer Sirena Linton.

“I am so thrilled Sirena will be joining the program as the next Gymback. She’s a seasoned competitor with experience at the NCAA championship on beam and I am confident she will bring a spark to this team,” head coach Jordyn Wieber said. “We can’t wait to get her on campus as she begins to pursue her master’s degree.”

As a senior this past season, she maintained her status as a key contributor on her events with 11 appearances on bars and 13 on beam. She earned a new career best of 9.875 on bars at the Pac-12 Championships and went 9.850 or above on beam eight times, with a season high of 9.900.

Linton had a breakout junior campaign on beam in 2022. She never scored below 9.825 on the event, and earned a bid to NCAA Championships as an individual competitor after she matched her career high of 9.925 at the Norman Regional. At nationals in Fort Worth, she earned a score of 9.9125, which garnered her Second Team All-American honors.

Sirena has been an exemplary student in her time at Arizona as a two-time Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll recipient, three-time Academic All-American, and is set to graduate with her bachelor’s degree in nutritional sciences this spring. She is also a founding member of the first-ever Pac-12 Gymnastics Diversity and Inclusion Group.