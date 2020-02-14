x
Going Inside The Dugout With Dave Van Horn

Arkansas eyes seventh trip to the College World Series under Dave Van Horn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Dave Van Horn has filled out the lineup card and taken his perch atop the steps inside the home dugout for 17 straight seasons inside Baum-Walker Stadium.

On Friday, he'll make it 18 years as the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

On the eve of the 2020 season, one in which the expectations are the same as they always are (reaching the College World Series) in Omaha, 5NEWS sports director Bobby Swofford stepped into the dugout with the Hogs skipper to talk history, stadium upgrades, a dynamic duo and lofty goals as a new year has arrived.