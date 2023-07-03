Georgia transfer DB and former five-star signs with Arkansas

Sam Pittman confirms Jaheim Singletary's commitment to the Razorbacks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman announced, before the beginning of spring practice, that former Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary is signed on with Arkansas.

Singletary is a former five-star recruit and was ranked the number five prospect in Georgia by 247Sports. He appeared in three games in 2022 for the Bulldogs, but did not record a tackle.

The incoming redshirt freshman took his official visit Sunday through Tuesday morning and signed his SEC agreement before leaving Fayetteville.

Singletary entered the transfer portal in January after the Bulldogs won the National Championship.

Gods Timing ☝🏾, Let’s Work pic.twitter.com/7rFHHBsAMa — Jaheim Singletary (@Jaheim2_) January 13, 2023

Related Articles Razorback softball falls to Central Arkansas 2-1 in Monday night battle