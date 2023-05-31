Game Times Announced for First Three Games

The Arkansas Razorbacks will kick off the 2023 season inside War Memorial Stadium in their first meeting against Western Carolina at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Arkansas Razorbacks will kick off the 2023 season inside War Memorial Stadium in their first meeting against Western Carolina at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 2, on SECN+/ESPN+.

The Razorbacks will play their first of six home games inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium vs. Kent State at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, on SEC Network. It’ll be the first meeting between the Hogs and the Flashes. Wrapping up their two-game homestand, Arkansas hosts BYU at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, on ESPN2. The Cougars will make their first trip to Fayetteville.