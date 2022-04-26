x
Razorbacks

Friedman's sixth inning blast leads Hogs to win over UCA

Arkansas bats come alive late to avoid upset
Credit: Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, #5 Arkansas softball knocked off UCA, 3-2 to wrap up in-state play. Marlene Friedman hit a two run home run in the bottom of the sixth to give the Hogs the lead for good.

Friedman has hit two home runs in just three at-bats this season. 

With UCA leading 2-0 in the fifth Danielle Gibson got Arkansas on the board with a sac fly. After Friedman's home run, Mary Haff threw a perfect seventh inning to seal the win.

Arkansas is back in action on Friday night to host South Carolina. 

