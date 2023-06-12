Former Texas Tech catcher Hudson White commits to Arkansas

White hit .296 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs for Ted Raiders in 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Texas Tech catcher Hudson White will transfer to the Arkansas baseball team. Joe Doyle from the Future Star Series was the first to report the news.

White hit .296 with eleven home runs and 49 RBIs for the Red Raiders in 2023. He was named the Big 12's Freshman of the season in 2022 after hitting .260 with six home runs.

White brings an offensive production to the Arkansas lineup that the team did not see from the catcher position last season.

Catcher's Parker Rowland and Hudson Polk still have the option to return to the team next season.

