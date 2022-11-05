Former Razorback pitcher Ryne Stanek wins World Series with Astros

Houston defeated Philadelphia 4-1 in Saturday's Game 6 to clinch the title.

For the second straight year, a former Razorback has won the World Series.

Former Hogs pitcher Ryan Stanek won a championship ring Saturday when his Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6, winning the series 4-2.

It marks the second World Series title in Astros history, and Stanek becomes the second consecutive Razorback to win the World Series after Drew Smyly won the title with the Atlanta Braves last season.