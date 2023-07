Lovich is the Diamond Hogs second transfer from Mizzou this offseason.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday former Missouri outfielder Ross Lovich announced he is transferring to the Arkansas baseball team. Lovich joins Ty Wilmsmeyer as the Hogs second transfer from the Tigers this offseason.

Lovich played right field for Mizzou in 2023 hitting .306 with four home runs and 21 RBIs. The Kansas native hit for the cycle in May and was also named the SEC's co-player of the week.

Lovich comes to Arkansas with one more season of eligibility.

