Former Louisville guard El Ellis commits to Arkansas

Ellis averaged 17.7 points in 32 games for the Cardinals last season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday former Louisville guard El Ellis announced his commitment to Arkansas.

Ellis averaged 17.7 points per game last season for the Cardinals. In 32 games the senior shot 41% from the field and 31.9% from three point range.

He also averaged 4.4 assists per game which ranked fourth in the ACC. Ellis was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention.

The North Carolina native declared for the NBA Draft after the season but will now return to the college game for play for the Razorbacks.

Ellis joins Jeremiah Davenport (Cincinnati), Khalif Battle (Temple), Keyon Menifield (Washington) and Tramon Mark (Houston) as the team's five offseason additions.

Related Articles Diamond Hogs cap sweep of Tennessee with 7-2 win