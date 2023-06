Craig Yoho posted a 3.41 ERA in 18 games during 2023 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday former Indiana pitcher Craig Yoho announced he is transferring to Arkansas.

Yoho appeared in 18 games for Indiana out of the bullpen in 2023 posting a 3.41 ERA with 61 strikeouts. The graduate transfer missed all of the 2021 and 2022 seasons with a knee injury and then Tommy John Surgery.