FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday Eric Musselman secured his fourth transfer of the offseason with former Cincinnati Bearcat Jeremiah Davenport committing to Arkansas.

The junior guard averaged 9.1 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Bearcats last season. Davenport shot 33% from beyond the arc, bringing his lethal shooting range to Fayetteville.

Davenport joins Khalif Battle (Temple), Keyon Menifield (Washington) and Tramon Mark (Houston) as the team's four offseason additions.

Leaving it up to God, as always. Razorback nation let’s rock!🤞🏽❤️🐗 pic.twitter.com/031AvaZVlf — Jeremiah Davenport™ (@J24Davenport) April 13, 2023

