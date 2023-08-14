Alex Collins, former Arkansas running back, killed in crash

Former Arkansas football star Alex Collins has died, according to multiple sources.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, and Arkansas Razorbacks have reported the death of former Arkansas running back Alex Collins.

Collins played for the Hogs from 2013-2015, he was 28 years old.

Collins was the first running back in SEC history to rush for 300 yards in his first three career games, he went on to be named the conference's freshman of the year.

The Florida native became just the third running back in SEC history to rush for over 1,000 yards in three separate seasons. Collins is second on the Razorback career rushing yards list, behind only Darren McFadden.

According to Florida's Broward County Sheriff's Office, Collins died when a driver crossed into his lane and he hit the rear passenger side while on his motorcycle. The crash is under investigation by the Broward Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit.

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

Collins spent six seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens.

Absolutely heartbroken.



Prayers are with the Collins family. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this… — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) August 15, 2023

