x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

university-of-arkansas

First Pitch For Razorback Baseball Opening Day Moved Up To 2 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas Baseball’s opening day matchup with Eastern Illinois has been moved up one hour to 2 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 14) at Baum...
arkansas baseball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas Baseball’s opening day matchup with Eastern Illinois has been moved up one hour to 2 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 14) at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The first game of the year between the Razorbacks and Panthers was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. but due to forecasted decreasing temperatures and predicted wind chill, the decision has been made to begin the game an hour earlier to provide fans and teams with the optimal weather conditions throughout the game.

Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday’s (1 p.m.) games are still scheduled for their original start times.

For more information on Arkansas Baseball, follow @RazorbackBSB on Twitter.