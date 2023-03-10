Final Round Rained Out: Razorbacks Sweep Blessings Collegiate Invitational

The Arkansas women’s and men’s golf teams swept all awards at the 2023 Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Foods. Round three of the tournament was cancelled due to weather, making scores after 36 holes the final results. The final results are as follows:
- Men’s Team Title: Arkansas (-13, 563)
- Women’s Team Title: Arkansas (-11, 565)
- Men’s Individual Medalist: John Driscoll (-8, 136)
- Women’s Individual Medalist: Maria José Marin (-10, 134)
- Combined Team Title: Arkansas (-24)
- Best Ball: Maria José Marin/John Driscoll (-20)