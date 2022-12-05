Fayetteville wide receiver Kaylon Morris commits to Arkansas

Morris had over 1,500 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns this past season for the Purple Dogs.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville wide receiver Kaylon Morris is staying close to home to play his college ball.

The Purple Dogs' standout announced Monday on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks. Shortly after, he announced his commitment to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on.

When asked about what made him chose Arkansas, Morris said "The coaching staff, how they made me feel at home and I'm close to my daughter plus family."

The 6'2", 185-pound receiver was a touchdown machine this past season for the Purple Dogs, catching 15 touchdowns to go with over 1500 receiving yards.