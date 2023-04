Razorbacks leading scorer to spend final year of eligibility elsewhere.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas senior Erynn Barnum took to social media to announce she is entering the transfer portal.

Barnum was the Razorbacks leading scorer this season averaging 15 points in 36 games. The Little Rock native was second of the team with 6.5 rebounds a game.

Barnum was been named to the 2023 Katrina McClain Mid-Season Top 10 List this season, the award given to the best power forward in the country.