Dominant defense leads Arkansas women's basketball to 61-33 win over Missouri

Tigers shoot 28 % as their 33 points mark the fewest amount Arkansas has allowed in an SEC game this season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas women's basketball bounced back Sunday in emphatic fashion with a blowout victory over Missouri.

The Razorbacks crushed the Tigers 61-33 at Bud Walton Arena, tying for Arkansas' largest margin of victory (28 points) in SEC play this season. The 33 points from Missouri also marks the fewest amount points allowed by Arkansas in an SEC game this season.

The win moves Arkansas to 19-8 overall and 6-6 in SEC action.

Arkansas' defense led the way all game long, holding Missouri to just 28% shooting from the field.

The Hogs held the Tigers to single digits in each of the first three quarters, as Arkansas led 47-18 after the third quarter.

Mike Neighbors' squad forced 22 Missouri turnovers that led to 24 Arkansas points.