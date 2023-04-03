Arkansas women's basketball misses out on NCAA Tournament

Razorbacks not selected among 68-team field, first time not making big dance since 2019.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback women's basketball team was not among the 68-teams announced in the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

It marks the first time since 2019 that Arkansas has missed out on the big dance after making the tournament in the previous two seasons (there was no tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic.)

Arkansas came into Selection Sunday on the bubble, with ESPN's Charlie Creme projecting the Hogs as one of the 'First Four Out' in his last bracket projection Sunday afternoon.

The Razorbacks started the season 13-0, but dropped 12 of their final 20 games to finish 21-12 on the season. Arkansas made it to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament before being eliminated by South Carolina.

Now, the Hogs will await to see where else their postseason journey will take them, likely headed for Women's NIT which begins on Thursday.