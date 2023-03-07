Arkansas baseball use long ball to complete comeback against Army

Trailing 4-0 in the seventh, Arkansas leans on the home run ball to take down Black Knights.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas baseball team has won four in a row after erasing a 4-0 deficit on Tuesday to take down Army, 7-5. The offense came alive in the sixth inning, hitting three home runs in three innings to take the lead for good.

Freshman Parker Coil made his first career start allowing three earned runs in three plus innings pitched.

The Razorback offense couldn't get much going until the bottom of the sixth when Jared Wegner hit a three run homer to cut the deficit to one. Wegner's eighth home run of the season went 427 feet off the batters eye.

Professional hitter of baseballs pic.twitter.com/oYfxlsz4HO — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 7, 2023

Two batter later Jace Bohrofen would follow suit hitting a solo shot off the Hunt Center in right field to tie the game at four.

The Black Knights would retake the lead, but in the bottom of the eighth, Kendall Diggs hit a three run home run to give the Razorbacks the lead for good.

Kendall in the Klutch pic.twitter.com/wXYgU0pQF6 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 7, 2023

Dylan Carter would close things out in the ninth. Carter allowed one earned run in three innings of relief to earn the win.

Arkansas is back at Baum at 3 p.m. on Friday to open a three game series with Louisiana Tech.

Related Articles Razorback softball falls to Central Arkansas 2-1 in Monday night battle