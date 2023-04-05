Diamond Hogs sweep Mississippi State in Starkville

Home runs from Brady Slavens, Kendall Diggs and Jace Bohrofen help lift No. 6 Arkansas to the 11-6 win in Starkville.

There's a new leader atop the SEC West baseball standings: the Arkansas Razorbacks.

No. 6 Arkansas climbed back atop the division after an 11-6 win at Mississippi State on Sunday, securing a sweep over the Bulldogs. It marks the Hogs' second consecutive SEC sweep after taking all three games against Texas A&M last weekend.

Arkansas is now 36-12 overall and 17-7 in SEC play, moving back ahead of LSU in the standing after the Tigers dropped their series at Auburn this weekend.

Zack Morris (1-3) earned the win for Arkansas after tossing three scoreless innings in relief. For the second consecutive night, Brady Slavens and Kendall Diggs homered, with Jace Bohrofen adding a third home run on the day for Arkansas.

Slavens in fact homered for the third straight day, going yard in all three games against the Bulldogs. Slavens' two-run homer in the third made it 3-0 Arkansas after a Ben McLaughlin RBI single opened the scoring.

A balk and a Hunter Hines two-run home run tied the game in the bottom of the frame, but the Hogs re-took the lead in the following inning.

After Arkansas loaded the bases, Bohrofen came through with a bases-clearing double down the right field line, putting Arkansas back up by three with a 6-3 lead.

In the fifth inning, Bohrofen would add another run to the Hogs' score, but not before Diggs lit up the scoreboard himself.

Like the previous inning, Arkansas loaded the bases. This time, Diggs cleared the bases and scored himself by demolishing a grand slam to right field for his second home run in as many days.

KENDALL DADDY DIGGS pic.twitter.com/1mnFUqVfIS — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 7, 2023

Bohrofen followed that up with a solo homer-run in the very next at-bat, giving Arkansas back-to-back home runs and a commanding 11-4 lead.

Are they saying boo or J BO pic.twitter.com/26YkJIkAtZ — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 7, 2023