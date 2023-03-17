Diamond Hogs start SEC play with win over Auburn

Five run fourth inning propels Arkansas to eleventh straight victory.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas baseball team began the SEC schedule with its eleventh straight win, taking down Auburn 7-2. The Diamond Hogs improve to 16-2 and 1-0 in conference.

Auburn took an early 2-0 lead off Razorbacks starter Hunter Hollan. It was Hollan's first Friday start of the season and he settled down allowing just the two runs in six innings of work.

Brady Slavens erased the deficit in the bottom of the fourth with a three run home run. The Hogs scored two more in the frame thanks to RBI's from Parker Rowland and Tavian Josenberger.

Hagen Smith pitched the final three innings of the game, keeping the Tigers off the scoreboard.

Peyton Stovall and Jared Wegner added an RBI a piece to finish off the 7-2 win. Arkansas and Auburn are back in action on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

