Diamond Hogs land pair of outfielder transfers

Tarleton State's Jack Wagner and Missouri's Ty Wilsmeyer set to transfer to Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday the Arkansas baseball team landed a pair of transfer outfielders in Tarleton State's Jack Wagner and Missouri's Ty Wilmsmeyer.

Wagner hit .337 with 15 home runs in his long season with the Texas. The graduate transfer spent the previous three years with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Wilmsmeyer led Mizzou with a .311 batting average last season. The Springfield native drove in 25 RBIs. WIlmsmeyer's commitment was first reported by HawgBeat.

Dave Van Horn will likely have to replace all three outfield spots on the lineup card in 2023 and Wilmsmeyer and Wagner are certainly candidates for starting roles.

Arkansas has now landed three transfers this offseason along with Texas Tech transfer catcher Hudson White.

