Diamond Hogs land Eastern Illinois transfer outfielder

Lincoln Riley hit .307 with 38 RBIs for Panthers in 2023

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday night Eastern Illinois transfer outfielder Lincoln Riley announced his commitment to Arkansas.

Riley hit .307 with 71 hits and 38 RBIs for the Panthers in 2023. The righty brings speed to the team after swiping 18 bases last season.

The Iowa native started 59 games in the outfield for Eastern Illinois and finished with a perfect fielding percentage.

In the postseason Riley was named to the NCAA Vanderbilt Regional Team after going 3-for 8 with a double and triple, both against Vanderbilt.

Riley joins Ty Wilmsmeyer and Ross Lovich as the three transfer outfielders for Arkansas this offseason.