Diamond Hogs land commitment from All-Big 12 pitcher

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback baseball team bolstered its pitching staff with an all-conference addition from the Big 12.
Former Texas Tech lefty Mason Molina announced his commitment to Arkansas on Wednesday via Twitter.
As a sophomore this past season, Molina posted a 6-2 record with a 3.67 ERA in 83.1 innings, earning him a spot on the All Big-12 second team.
The Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. native finished second in the conference with 92 strikeouts and led the league in striking out batters looking with 33.
In 2022, Molina landed on the All-Big 12 Freshman team after posting a 3.90 ERA in 57.2 innings and ranking fourth on the Red Raiders' team with 72 strikeouts.