Diamond Hogs land commitment from All-Big 12 pitcher

Mason Molina posted a 3.78 ERA last season at Texas Tech en route to earning all-conference honors.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback baseball team bolstered its pitching staff with an all-conference addition from the Big 12.

Former Texas Tech lefty Mason Molina announced his commitment to Arkansas on Wednesday via Twitter.

As a sophomore this past season, Molina posted a 6-2 record with a 3.67 ERA in 83.1 innings, earning him a spot on the All Big-12 second team.

The Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. native finished second in the conference with 92 strikeouts and led the league in striking out batters looking with 33.