Diamond Hogs complete comeback win in home opener

Arkansas erases four run deficit to take down Grambling in first home game in 282 days.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in 282 days the Arkansas baseball team returned to Baum-Walker Stadium and fans saw the Hogs erase a four-run deficit to take down Grambling, 9-7.

The Diamond Hogs improve to 3-1 on the season after winning two games over the weekend at the College Baseball Showdown.

Today's home opener attendance at Baum-Walker Stadium: 9,247 pic.twitter.com/1G9GQA4IWO — Razorback Communications (@RazorbackComms) February 21, 2023

Freshman Ben Bybee was tabbed with the opening day start. The freshman from Kansas allowed a two-run home run in the first inning and the Razorbacks would trailed, 2-0.

Dave Van Horn received disappointing relief outings from Zach Morris and WIll McEntire who allowed a combined five earned runs.

The Razorbacks found themselves down 7-3 in the sixth, but RBI doubles from Brady Slavens and Tavian Josenberger would trim the deficit to one.

Jace Bohrofen would tie the game with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The comeback wouldn't have been possibly without 2.2 scoreless innings of relief from Koty Frank.

That's our leadoff hitter pic.twitter.com/FmNnqcQrko — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 21, 2023

In the bottom of the eighth Arkansas would put two runners in scoring position for Josenberger. His sac fly and second RBI of the day gave the Hogs their first lead of the day, 8-7. Peyton Stovall would add a sac fly himself to make it 9-7.

Brady Tygart slammed the door in the ninth with his second shutout inning of the day. The Hogs take down Grambling, 9-7 completing a four run comeback.

Arkansas continues its 18 game homestand Friday afternoon when it begins a three game series with Illinois State.

