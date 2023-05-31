Davis withdraws from NBA Draft; will return to Hogs next season

Devo Davis will officially return to Arkansas for his fourth season with the team.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas guard Devo Davis has decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and will return to the Razorbacks for his senior season.

Davis joins Tramon Marks and El Ellis as the three Razorbacks to withdraw from the draft.

Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black, Jordan Walsh and Ricky Council IV will all look to hear their names called on June 24th at the draft.

The Arkansas native averaged 10.9 points in 35 games this season. Davis once again emerged as one of the team's top contributors in the NCAA Tournament, helping lead the Hogs to a Sweet 16 victory over one seed Kansas.

