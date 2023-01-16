Arkansas outlasts the Commodores to move to 4-1 in SEC play

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women's basketball team has won four straight SEC games and after taking down Vanderbilt, 84-81 on Monday. Makayla Daniels hit a three pointer at the buzzer for the win.

It was the Hogs first game in eight days, improving to 4-1 in conference.

Bentonville graduate and Vanderbilt freshman Jada Brown made the start in her Natural State homecoming. Brown has now started 18 of 19 games for the Commodores this season.

Both offensives were cold in the first half with the Razorbacks taking a 27-26 lead into halftime. Erynn Barnum led the Hogs with seven points and seven rebounds in the first half, but the team shot just 34% from the field.

Arkansas shot just 3-15 from beyond the arc. Chrissy Carr notched her 500th career rebound in the half.

Brown would tie the game at 37 in the third, hitting a three for the Commodores. Her former Tigers teammate, Maryum Dauda, had a pair of points on the night. Brown finished with nine points.

Arkansas would lead 50-47 after three quarters. Samara Spencer was up to a game high 13 points after a strong quarter.

She would continue that mark with two three pointers to begin the final frame.

Back-to-back deep triples for @samaraaspencer is just what she does 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tlPxNYRvY6 — Razorback WBB (@RazorbackWBB) January 17, 2023

The Hogs would push their lead to eight points, their largest of the night. Spencer would finish with a game high 23 points, while Barnum was one rebound shy of a double-double with 18 points and ten rebounds.

Vanderbilt shots lights out down the stretch and tied the game at 81 with four seconds left. The Commodores shot 54% from beyond the arc.

Makayla Daniels would take the ball down the court and hit a three pointer at the buzzer to give Arkansas the win. Daniels finished with 16 points after the game winning shot.

MAKAYLA DANIELS CALLS GAME!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GsMSQJxSVv — Razorback WBB (@RazorbackWBB) January 17, 2023

Five Razorbacks were in double-figures in the win.

Arkansas is back on the road Thursday night for a rematch with #3 LSU at 8 p.m. on SEC Network.