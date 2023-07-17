Danielle Gibson Whorton's return to Arkansas a 'no brainer'.

The former Razorback softball star is back at Arkansas as an assistant coach, an opportunity she said was too good to pass up.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When home comes calling, it's hard not to answer.

Danielle Gibson Whorton left a lasting legacy at Bogle Park, leaving as one of the greatest players in Arkansas softball history.

She always wanted to return as a coach.

She just didn’t think it would be this soon.

“I knew that I wanted to go and experience more,” Gibson Whorton said. “I knew that it was going to be beneficial for me to network, see different programs, work with different coaches.”

She got that this past year, playing professionally with Athletes Unlimited and working as a volunteer assistant with Georgia.

Then this summer, the opportunity she had been waiting for opened up: an assistant coaching position at her alma mater, to work alongside Courtney Deifel.

“It was a no-brainer. I mean, I feel like I’m the luckiest person on the planet,” Gibson Whorton said. “Just the support and the comments… moving on (from Georgia) was hard, and so the welcome back has made everything so worth it.”

Despite her success as a player at Arkansas, Gibson Whorton wanted to make sure she wasn’t just being hired off her name.

“I didn’t want Courtney to just hire me off my alum (status), my stats,” Gibson Whorton said. “I’m not coming back to sit and dwell on my glory days. This point moving forward, I am here to better the program moving forward and I needed her to know that was my intention.”

Considering her stops as a player and now as a coach, the player they called Gibby feels she brings a lot to the table.

“Just a love for the game, competitive as I’ll be, smart and IQ, and then the relationships aspect of the perspective of the big picture.”

Now, she gets to bring that to a place that feels like home, with Coach Deifel’s coaching staff that feels like family.

“I’m now building a relationship with her outside of player-coach, then friend-coach, and then now coach-to-coach; it’s just something that I couldn’t even imagine,” Gibson Whorton said.