Commanders select Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg in 3rd round

Washington drafted the former Razorback center with the 97th overall pick of the draft.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg will start his pro career in the nation's capital.

The Washington Commanders selected Stromberg on Friday with the 97th overall pick in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft.

The Tulsa, Okla. native made 44 overall starts in his career at Arkansas, earning All-SEC honors his last two seasons in Fayetteville that included a 1st Team All-SEC recognition last season. Stromberg was also an Honorable Mention All-American per Pro Football Focus and won the SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which goes to the conference's best offensive lineman.

Stromberg made an impact right away as a freshman, starting 11 games in his first season as a Razorback. Across four years at Arkansas, the center only gave up four sacks.

The selection gives Arkansas two players chosen so far in this year's draft, along with linebacker Drew Sanders, who went to the Denver Broncos with the 67th overall pick in the 3rd round.