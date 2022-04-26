Car dealership inks NIL deal with entire Arkansas softball team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Everett Buick GMC in Bryant, Ark. is partnering with Arkansas Softball with an NIL team for the entire team. The goal is to promote women's athletic through through Buick’s “See Her Greatness” campaign.

This is the first NIL deal at Arkansas that is for the entire team.

“Female athletes make up 40 percent of total athletes in the NCAA, but they get less than 10 percent of the media coverage,” says Susie Everett of Everett Buick GMC. “We are committed to doing something to help these women by partnering with each Division I softball athlete at the University of Arkansas.”