Bogle Park Named Potential NCAA Regional Site

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday Bogle Park was named one of 20 potential sites to host a regional round of the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament.

Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA deemed it necessary to conduct NCAA championship competition at predetermined sites. Of the 20 selected sites, the committee will choose 16 to host regional round games. Eight of those 16 regional sites will be in contention to host super regionals.