x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Razorbacks

Bogle Park Named Potential NCAA Regional Site

20 sites named a finalist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday Bogle Park was named one of 20 potential sites to host a regional round of the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament. 

Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA deemed it necessary to conduct NCAA championship competition at predetermined sites. Of the 20 selected sites, the committee will choose 16 to host regional round games. Eight of those 16 regional sites will be in contention to host super regionals.

Participating teams and the final 16 predetermined sites will be revealed during the selection show on Sunday, May 16, at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

RELATED: NCAA releases statement on states targeting transgender athletes

RELATED: Gibson powers up after recovering from concussion