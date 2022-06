Former Hog inks 4 year, $49 million dollar deal to stay with Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — When NBA free agency opened on Thursday night, Bobby Portis became a very wealthy man.

The Former Razorback chose to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks on a four-year, $49MM contract.

The Little Rock native has become a fan favorite in Milwaukee after he was pivotal part of the team's NBA championship run in 2020.

Portis has played on four different teams since he was drafted in 2015 but has now found a permanent home with the Bucks.