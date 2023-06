The Tigers three-star wide receiver decides to stay home and join Razorbacks.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday night Bentonville three-star wide receiver CJ Brown announced his commitment to the Arkansas football team.

Brown is coming off a historic season for the Tigers where he hauled in 75 catches for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns. He helped to lead Bentonville to the 7A state title game.

The incoming senior also had offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Kansas State and Minnesota.

Brown now joins former Bentonville teammates Joey Su'a with the Razorbacks.

