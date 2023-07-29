Bauxite's Marcus Wimberly commits to Arkansas

BAUXITE, Ark. — Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football program picked up an in-state commitment from the 2025 class on Saturday.
Bauxite safety Marcus Wimberly, 6-1, 180 pounds, announced his commitment to the Hogs after receiving an offer at a football camp.
According to 247Sports, Wimberly is listed primarily as a safety, but is a multi-positional athlete for the Bauxite Miners.
He's Arkansas's second commitment from the 2025 class, with Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson committing in April.
Wimberly chose the Razorbacks over Michigan, Memphis, UAPB and Sam Houston State.