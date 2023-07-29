Bauxite's Marcus Wimberly commits to Arkansas

Arkansas secured its second commitment from the 2025 class with Bauxite athlete Marcus Wimberly.

BAUXITE, Ark. — Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football program picked up an in-state commitment from the 2025 class on Saturday.

Bauxite safety Marcus Wimberly, 6-1, 180 pounds, announced his commitment to the Hogs after receiving an offer at a football camp.

According to 247Sports, Wimberly is listed primarily as a safety, but is a multi-positional athlete for the Bauxite Miners.

He's Arkansas's second commitment from the 2025 class, with Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson committing in April.