Barnum's 27-point effort leads Razorbacks to 79-70 win over Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Through two games, redshirt senior forward Erynn Barnum was averaging a double-double, leading the Razorback women's basketball team in points (17) and rebounds (10) per game.

Barnum continued her hot start to the season Monday night, dropping a career-high 27 points that helped push Arkansas past Tulsa 79-70 at Bud Walton Arena.

It marked the first time the Hogs played Tulsa since 2019 after the series went on hiatus for three seasons. With the win, the Razorbacks improve to 3-0 on the season.

Barnum was efficient from the field, going 10-for-12. She led a quartet of Hogs that scored in double figures, joined by Makayla Daniels (19 points), Samara Spencer (13 points) and Rylee Langerman (10 points).

Arkansas did much of its damage from the 3-point line, with 11 of the teams 25 field goals coming from beyond the arc.

Defensively, the Razorbacks were able to force Tulsa into 17 turnovers, while the Hogs also won the rebound battle 47-35. Saylor Poffenbarger was pivotal in that department, hauling in 10 rebounds.